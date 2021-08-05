Purchasing Bob Latchford, a’sick joke’ in Milan, and two World Cups – the Everton manager who resigned on the eve of Wembley.

Today is the 90th birthday of Everton’s oldest living player, some 60 years after his last significant Evertonian celebration.

But, a decade later, as Everton’s sixth postwar manager, Billy Bingham came agonizingly close to recreating the League Championship triumph he had as a player.

But, as with the rest of his tenure in the Goodison hot seat, it was a case of what could have been.

Bingham, a pacy, aggressive goalscoring winger, was signed by Johnny Carey in 1960 as a replacement for Tommy Ring, who injured his leg in a freak Chelsea accident.

Bingham was nearly 30 and towards the end of a brilliant career, but he remained a regular for the remainder of the 1960/61 season, the entire following season when Harry Catterick replaced the sacked Carey – and 22 of the first 23 games of the 1962/63 title-winning season, scoring five goals.

Bingham’s spot was only taken away from him after Glasgow Rangers grudgingly decided to allow their Scottish international Alex Scott leave Ibrox and Catterick beat Tottenham to it.

Nonetheless, he deservedly received his league title winners medal.

He returned to Goodison as manager more than a decade later, and had the unique opportunity to witness a title-winning season as both a player and a manager with the same club in 1974/75.

The hiring of Bingham as manager to succeed Harry Catterick was surprising.

Jimmy Armfield and Bobby Robson had both been courted, but it was Leeds United’s serial trophy winner Don Revie who had been most aggressively courted by Blues chairman John Moores, who offered him a whopping eight-year contract with a £50,000 signing on fee sweetener.

Ted Heath’s conservative administration had just established a Pay and Prices policy, which stated that “recruits to existing employment should not be paid more than the workers they replaced,” which was frustrating for a club known as the Mersey Millionaires at the time.

The agreement fell through. Revie remained with Leeds the next season, winning the League.

Moores instead chose a former player who had previously managed Southport, Northern Ireland’s national side, Plymouth, Linfield, and the Greece national team for 18 months.

