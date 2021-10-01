Pundits give predictions for Manchester United vs. Everton.

When Everton takes on Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, they will be hoping for a turnaround.

The Blues last won at Old Trafford in 2013, when full-back Bryan Oviedo scored a lone goal.

Due to the Blues’ good start to the season, Rafa Benitez’s side will fancy their chances of earning a positive result at the home of the Red Devils on this occasion. However, the Blues have been hampered by injuries.

Due to the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for this weekend’s match, the focus will be on summer addition Salomon Rondon to perform in the final third.

Various pundits have given their opinions on how Manchester United and Everton will play out, with Solskjaer’s team being heavily favored to win.

Because of United’s inconsistency, Paul Merson admits it’s tough to forecast how their games will turn out right now.

Merson wonders when United will start putting together solid performances after their past two wins in all competitions came courtesy of late goals to salvage three points.

“Would Manchester United like to be lucky?” The former Arsenal player was questioned.

“Villarreal gave them a solid footballing lesson last night in the UEFA Champions League, but they stayed in there, scored late, and won the game!”

“The way they play needs to change sooner or later, and I believe this is the game where they finally connect.

“They were unfortunate not to score the penalty against Aston Villa, and despite gaining a result, they were well defeated against Villarreal, so it’s difficult to forecast their outcomes.

“Everton has performed admirably thus far this season, but they have a number of injury issues.

“They could have caused Manchester United difficulties with a full-strength starting XI, but I don’t think that will be the case this week at Old Trafford.”

Mark Lawrenson believes United will win 2-0 at home, but is concerned about Calvert-absence. Lewin’s

The 24-year-old is currently out with an injury, missing the last three Premier League games.

“We know how excellent Everton is, so this will be a huge test for United.”

