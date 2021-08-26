PSV winger piques Liverpool’s interest; deal expected to cost a lot of money.

With the transfer window closing, Liverpool is unlikely to complete any deals.

The rumor mill has focused on Kylian Mbappe, although he is expected to stay for the time being.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is only a week away, the Reds are aware that they must exercise caution if the 22-year-old forward leaves Anfield.

By next season, his prospects of moving to another team may be better, which is why Noni Madueke’s name has been elevated.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who now plays for PSV, has been connected with a number of clubs. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Leicester City, and Juventus are among the teams on the list.

Liverpool is the latest team to join the group, having apparently scouted the Englishman.

When PSV played Benfica in a Champions League qualifier, Madueke was on the pitch. The 19-year-old was unable to score, but he remains an intriguing young potential.

The attacking midfielder recently extended his contract for another four years, making a move away from Philips Stadion improbable at this time. All of this, though, could alter in the future.

Madueke is a fast, left-footed, right-sided inside forward with great balance and output who might be a huge addition for other teams looking to infuse youthful potential.

In the Eredivisie and Europa League, he has a total of 10 goals and six assists. He’s averaging a goal every 82 minutes, indicating that he has the potential to become a future star in the sport.

The asking price for Madueke will be hefty for Liverpool and other teams looking to take him to the next level.

A £30 million ($41.23 million) price tag must be met, not to mention Liverpool’s need to compete with a slew of other clubs interested in the 19-year-old winger.

For the time being, Liverpool may keep an eye on Madueke to see how he develops. Expect the Reds and other teams to try to bargain with PSV for his services if the opportunity arises.

In addition, Liverpool might be a good fit for the youngster. Because of their excellent coaching, the Reds have a history of developing young players.

As a result, this might be a source of disagreement and a hint that Madueke is considering a move to Anfield in the future.