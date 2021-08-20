PSG’s stance on Kylian Mbappe’s future and Nat Phillips’ interest in Liverpool moves.

After Diogo Jota’s opening, Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday evening. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored after Diogo Jota’s goal.

Following the May signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ focus this summer has shifted to player retention and contract extensions for a number of key players.

Despite the fact that there are few real ties, Liverpool fans are concerned about the absence of incomings, and whispers continue to dominate the headlines.

With that in mind, below are the most recent rumors and rumors from around the world.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Daily Mirror is a newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, has provided an update on the future of the forward, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty over Mbappe’s future at PSG following Lionel Messi’s arrival, Pochettino claims Mbappe is “relaxed” about his situation at the club.

“Kylian is at ease, he is our player, and I don’t see him playing anywhere else this season,” he stated.

“This phase is part of football,” he said previously. Many things are mentioned, and I know from personal experience that some things do and others do not happen.

“Kylian is ready for the game tomorrow. Kylian and I exclusively talk about football while we’re together.

“If he doesn’t renew his contract, it will expire in a year. We like him, and from what I can tell, he likes us as well.”

Nathaniel Phillips is a Liverpool defender.

Football Transfer Tavern via The Athletic.

Southampton is claimed to be interested in signing the Liverpool centre-back on loan, according to the report.

According to reports, the Saints are turning to Phillips to fill the vacuum left by Jan Vestergaard’s move to Leicester City last week.

According to the article, Phillips has been courted by a number of clubs this summer, including Burnley and Newcastle United.

Ben Woodburn is a British actor.

The Daily Star is a newspaper published every day.

Hearts are apparently close to completing the loan acquisition of the Liverpool offensive midfielder, according to the report.

Woodburn has had loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford United, and most recently Blackpool.

The report, on the other hand, states that. “The summary has come to an end.”