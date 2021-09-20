PSG’s Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut.

Mauro Icardi scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain, but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a thrilling stoppage-time winner for the Ligue 1 leaders.

For much of the game at the Parc des Princes, Messi outshone his teammates in PSG’s all-star assault, but he had been pulled out – rather controversially – by the time substitute Icardi headed in a cross from the left to secure the win.

Lyon took the lead in the 54th minute thanks to an amazing Lucas Paqueta goal, before Neymar won and converted a penalty midway through the second half of an enthralling match at the Parc des Princes.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino argued, “We deserved our victory, even if it was in the last second.”

Many people anticipate PSG to win Ligue 1 and possibly even the Champions League this season, so the fact that this was a contest may come as a surprise.

Nonetheless, they were disappointing in midweek when they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in Belgium in Messi’s first appearance for the club, and Lyon gave them a run for their money.

Despite this, Icardi – in many ways the unsung hero of PSG’s attack – has helped his team win six of their first six games in Ligue 1 this season, putting them five points clear of Marseille at the top.

As the weeks pass, the chasm will undoubtedly widen. Despite their best efforts, Lyon is currently 10 points behind the leaders in ninth place.

Coach Peter Bosz commented, “It was a painful defeat.” “We made a genuine match of it and shown that we were not afraid to lose.”

Messi is still without a goal three games into his Paris career, but he was unlucky not to score in the first half, when everything PSG did passed via the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel di Maria were already on the field, but there is only one ball for such a star-studded attack, and it appeared to be drawn to Messi’s foot.

In the 17th minute, Mbappe set him up for a shot that Anthony Lopes stopped. Then he teamed with Neymar for another effort that was saved, and the Argentine followed up with a free-kick from about 30 metres off the bar junction.