PSG’s Lionel Messi contract includes a portion of payment in cryptocurrency.

After signing a two-year deal with the Paris Saint-German Football Club worth $41 million per year, Lionel Messi will receive a portion of his pay in cryptocurrencies. The contract includes a $30 million signing bonus and additional incentives, as well as a third-year option.

A “large” welcome package in cryptocurrency fan tokens dubbed “$PSG” will also be given to the Barcelona legend. Holders of fan tokens can vote on minor choices affecting their favorite clubs. To develop a new fan community, the $PSG tokens were created in January 2020.

“We’ve touched hands with Leo Messi,” says Barça president Laporta. The new deal was signed and sealed. Salary for two years, but it will be paid until 2026.

We had to SIGN yesterday because it was completely agreed upon. But then came La Liga rules and reality… a cold shower, as I told Jorge Messi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GboJGBacBs #Messi

PSG’s chief partnerships officer, Marc Armstrong, claims that the new cryptocurrency will allow the club to communicate with a global audience while also generating significant digital revenue.

According to a team official, Lionel Messi’s two-year deal with PSG, the French soccer club backed by Qatar, contains a third option year. It will pay him around $41 million every season, which is far less than what he was paid at Barcelona. https://t.co/rjbzXsXa7U pic.twitter.com/GqHch0ORYm

PSG and Lionel Messi have agreed on a contract…

What a warm greeting he’ll get from his new teammate! pic.twitter.com/1MSI5g6BWf pic.twitter.com/1MSI5g6BWf pic.twitter

Due to its unregulated nature, Bitcoin has a reputation for being extremely volatile, with its value fluctuating dramatically from day to day. Government officials have slammed cryptocurrency as they try to regulate the rapidly developing business.

Despite Messi’s readiness to reduce 50% of his pay, the 34-year-old left Barcelona since the club could no longer afford him. The club was in debt, and Messi’s contract would have meant that player payments would have accounted for 110 percent of revenue, although league rules require that figure to be 70 percent.

Messi had the richest contract in sports history. If certain conditions were met, the deal he signed in 2017 was worth almost $650 million over four years. Messi earned $161 million a year, plus a $135 million signing bonus and a $91 million-plus loyalty premium.

Messi is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, having won multiple player of the year honours. He was named to the Ballon d’Or in 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.