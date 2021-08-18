PSG’s Ligue 1 rivals are reportedly interested in ‘Iranian Messi,’ according to reports.

This transfer window, Lyon could be planning something major.

Lyon, Paris Saint-domestic Germain’s league arch-nemesis, appears to be aiming to expand its ranks in anticipation for Lionel Messi’s arrival in Ligue 1.

While Messi is undoubtedly unique, Lyon has set its sights on FC Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun, who appears to be a carbon copy of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Azmoun, called the “Iranian Messi” by some, has been rumored to be leaving the Russian side this summer.

His contract with Zenit is slated to expire in June of next year, and the Russian club has yet to offer him a new deal.

Zenit is expected to sell the prolific striker before the end of the current transfer season to avoid losing him for nothing.

Despite being linked with a move away, Azmoun wants to stay and has been “waiting” for Zenit to make an offer.

During a recent post-match press conference, Azmoun stated, “My main focus right now is Zenit and the matches I have to play in.” “I’m awaiting a decision from the club on my future. What happens will be decided by them. I’ll keep working till then, but for the time being, I’m waiting for them.”

Lyon is reportedly mulling a deal for Liverpool attacker Xherdan Sahqiri, in addition to Azmoun.

According to the article, OL is interested in signing both Azmoun and Shaqiri to “strengthen its attack.”

However, considering the club’s financial difficulties, a deal for the pair has been deemed “complex.”

According to reports, Liverpool is keen on adding more quality to its team, therefore offloading a few players is unavoidable.

However, the Reds, like Lyon, are considering the club’s financial situation.

When asked about Liverpool’s transfer plans for this season, Jurgen Klopp dismissed any reports, insisting that “it makes no sense” to bring in more players “unless” something bad happens.

“You have to make changes from time to time,” Klopp explained, “but there has to be room to do it.” “We don’t want any more players,” says the coach. It’s pointless to add additional gamers unless something happens.”

“Everyone expects several player additions, but let’s take a look at the squad first. Are you in the market for a new fullback? A new goalkeeper, perhaps? There are already several good players on the team. We have players with a lot of experience in midfield.”