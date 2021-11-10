PSG’s director of football wants to do something about Lionel Messi’s precarious situation.

With Lionel Messi’s current condition, Paris Saint-Germain has been in a pickle.

PSG is currently dealing with a number of challenges, including Messi’s injury and sluggish start.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s national team obligations appear to be causing a headache for the Parisians.

Messi’s contract with the Argentina national team has a “Argentina clause,” which essentially indicates that the 34-year-old will be able to prioritize international matches, even those on the route to Qatar 2022.

Despite being sidelined due to injury, Messi has been called up by Argentina to play in matches against Brazil and Uruguay, which PSG sporting director Leonardo has expressed his displeasure with.

Leonardo, enraged by Messi’s problematic condition, now wants FIFA to finally take part in resolving the conflict between club and country football, particularly in the case of the Argentine superstar.

Finally, Leonardo believes it is “illogical” for Argentina to put pressure on Messi, who is now suffering from knee and hamstring pain.

“We do not agree to allow a player go by selection who, in our opinion, is not in physical condition or is in the recuperation period,” PSG president Bernard Laporte told French daily Le Parisien recently.

“It’s illogical, and situations like these demand a genuine accord with FIFA.””

Messi is yet to be totally medically cleared from his hamstring injury, which he sustained on his last outing for PSG on October 29 against Lille.

Messi will continue his treatment and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to a medical report issued by PSG last week.

The recent announcement from PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding Messi’s injuries and likely return perplexed many.

Messi will not be available for club matches, according to Pochettino, but will “travel” with the Argentina national team.

In a recent pre-match press conference, Pochettino explained, “Leo will fly since it is within a period where he may be available.”

“It’s also the regulation that states that a player who has been quoted can be selected by his national team,” the manager stated. “I believe that is the situation.” “I don’t want to make a mistake because I’m not a lawyer, but I believe that is the case.” Messi has had a difficult time since joining PSG. He has failed to score his first Ligue 1 goal for the Parisians to this day.