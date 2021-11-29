PSG’s comeback win is hampered by Neymar’s injury.

Paris Saint-Germain came back from a 1-0 deficit to win 3-1 at Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi assisting on all three goals.

The match also saw Sergio Ramos make his long-awaited PSG debut, while Neymar was stretchered off the field in agony after suffering an ankle injury.

Still in November, the result puts PSG on 40 points, 12 ahead of Rennes, who won 2-0 at Lorient for their sixth win in seven games.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino stated, “I’m satisfied with the performance of the whole squad and the effort from all the players, notably Lionel Messi, who helped us win the match.”

On 23 minutes, Denis Bouanga beat the offside trap and sent a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Saint-Etienne the lead. A flag was raised, but the goal was granted after a VAR review.

The hosts, who are currently in the bottom two but have won two consecutive league games, held their own against PSG, who appeared to be more impacted by the bitter cold and sleet.

With a red card, everything changed.

When back-tracking defender Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent out for a flailing challenge on Kylian Mbappe on the stroke of half-time, there was no VAR to save the hosts.

Marquinhos scored a spectacular header for PSG, and Messi floated in the resulting free-kick to bring the teams level, albeit with the hosts hanging their heads.

Claude Puel, the coach of Saint-Etienne, commented, “At best, that was excessively harsh.” “It transformed the contest; we were leading and performing well before it happened.” The second half was all Messi, with goals from Angel Di Maria on 79 minutes and centre-back Marquinhos in time added on, with Messi once again producing inch-perfect passes.

Late in the game, though, PSG suffered a setback when Neymar tripped over a defender’s leg and twisted his ankle in a way that made his teammates squirm.

“There’s nothing to say right now. There is suffering. On Monday, he will undergo testing to learn more about his injuries “Pochettino stated.

On Instagram, Neymar said, “That’s life.” “I’ll be back stronger and better.” As a result of the match, Saint-Etienne has dropped to the bottom of the table, trailing Metz on goal difference.

Rennes took over second place from Nice when Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku, who was making his first start since August due to injury, scored late against Lorient.

After defeating Troyes, Marseille is two points behind Rennes with a game in hand.