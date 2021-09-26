PSG Wins Without Lionel Messi Ahead Of Man City Match

In the absence of Lionel Messi, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler scored for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 win against Montpellier on Saturday.

PSG took an early lead at the Parc des Princes after Senegal midfielder Gueye sent a 20-yard shot into the roof of the goal, and substitute Draxler added a late second as Mauricio Pochettino’s side maintained their perfect start to the French season.

In Ligue 1, they have won eight of their eight games and are already 10 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who do have two games in hand.

However, PSG’s performance was far from convincing, as they had scored stoppage-time goals in the previous week to win 2-1 against Lyon and struggling Metz, respectively.

“It wasn’t a flawless evening, but it was a pleasant one. Pochettino stated, “Eight matches, eight victories.”

On Tuesday, his team takes on Manchester City in the Champions League, hoping to avenge their semi-final loss to Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

Pochettino stated, “The Champions League is such an important goal for this club that it’s best to prepare for it by winning and preventing any further injuries.”

After missing his second straight game for PSG due to a knee injury that forced him to be substituted against Lyon, the hope is that Messi will be able to play in that encounter.

Since joining the Qatar-owned team in early August, Messi has only made three appearances for the club, totaling 190 minutes.

PSG had plenty of attacking options in their black and grey third kit, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel di Maria all appearing but failing to score.

Early on, Neymar hit the crossbar with a header, and Mbappe was denied by Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, before Di Maria set up Gueye for the game’s first goal in the 14th minute.

His spectacular left-foot strike was his third of the season, equaling his total from the previous two campaigns.

PSG were shockingly sluggish after the break, despite having chances to extend their lead. Ander Herrera’s sliced half-volley came off the bar right before half-time, and PSG were surprisingly flat after the break.

The second goal came in the 89th minute, when Draxler, who had only recently been introduced as a replacement, gathered a Neymar ball with his first touch.