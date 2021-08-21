PSG wins despite the absence of Messi and Neymar. Mbappe is on target.

PSG triumphed 4-2 away at Brest on Friday, making them three wins in a row in Ligue 1 without Lionel Messi and Neymar.

PSG moved ominously on to nine points from a possible nine and clear at the top of the fledgling French table with a second consecutive 4-2 victory. Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gana Gueye also scored as PSG moved ominously on to nine points from a possible nine and clear at the top of the fledgling French table.

Messi was kept out of the squad as he continues to improve his fitness, denying a full house of 15,000 in Brittany the chance to see him make his PSG debut.

Neymar, who, like Messi, returned to training late after reaching the Copa America final last month, was also left out, but PSG once again demonstrated that they can score goals and win without the two superstars.

However, their defending once again fell short, giving coach Mauricio Pochettino pause for thinking, especially with a handful of players still on the bench.

Pochettino stated, “I want to win, but if I could choose a result, I would prefer to win without surrendering a goal.”

“We have a lot of big names, but the issue is putting together a team.

“It won’t be easy since we’ll have to strike a balance between all of our excellent players. It’ll take some time.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s Euro 2020 goalkeeper hero, was included to the team for the first time since joining AC Milan, but was benched in favor of Keylor Navas.

Marco Verratti, Donnarumma’s fellow European champion, started in midfield for the first time this season, but skipper Marquinhos was still missing.

Mbappe has dominated headlines in Paris as speculation swirls around his future. The World Cup winner’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Real Madrid is interested in signing him.

However, in the opening league triumphs against Troyes and Strasbourg, he set up a total of four goals, and Mbappe once again played a key part in the rudimentary surroundings of the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Midway through the first half, PSG took the lead when Mbappe’s clipped cross was cleared out to the edge of the area, where Herrera met the ball on the volley and sent a shot into the bottom corner.

Mbappe is the best player in the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.