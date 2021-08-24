PSG Wants Everton Star As They Look To Cash In On Mbappe. Deadline Day: PSG Wants Everton Star As They Look To Cash In On Mbappe.

Richarlison of Everton has apparently been identified by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a successor for Kylian Mbappe, who might leave the club with a week to go in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to French media outlet RMS Sport, Mbappe has rejected down a contract extension with PSG, and his relationship with the Ligue 1 club’s sporting director Leonardo Arajo remains tense. After Lionel Messi and Neymar, he would be the third best paid player in the squad under the new contract.

According to the RMS Sport story, just one club has approached PSG with solid terms regarding a potential Mbappe move in recent weeks, and it is an English club. According to the soccer website Teamtalk, the club’s name has not been revealed, but it is thought to be Liverpool.

Mbappe, the 2018 World Cup winner, is in the final year of his PSG contract. The French club is thought to be keen to keep Mbappe from becoming a free agent next summer. While PSG has stated repeatedly that it is not interested in selling Mbappe, this is expected to alter in the coming days.

Mbappe will be free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January, giving PSG a week to cash in on him. According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe has been extensively linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the Parc des Princes side is now waiting for the La Liga giants to make an offer.

PSG had previously stated that they had decided to let Mbappe depart as a free agent in the summer of 2022 because they were hoping to replace him with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was available for free from Juventus. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has long expressed his desire to bring Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo together at his club. Al-Khelaifi is one step closer to realizing his ambition by signing Messi this summer.

Richarlison, who has a goal and an assist this season in the Premier League, is under contract with Everton until 2024. The Brazilian attacker was linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the new season, with former Everton manager Carlo Ancelloti rumored to desire to reconcile with the player at the Santiago Bernabeu.