PSG transfer reports intensify, and Rafa Benitez responds with a furious Richarlison answer.

Richarlison has been linked with a summer transfer away from Everton, but Rafa Benitez has delivered a stern response.

Some reports in recent days have claimed that if Paris Saint-Germain sells Kylian Mbappe before the deadline, they may be interested in the Brazil international.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the France superstar and are rumored to have made a number of bids, having previously expressed an interest in Richarlison.

Benitez, on the other hand, has stated that Everton will not sell the 24-year-old before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“We are not considering selling him [Richarlison],” the boss said at his pre-Brighton press conference.

“He is our player, and we are quite satisfied with him. Hopefully, he will score a lot of goals for us this season.”

Richarlison isn’t the only Everton player who has been the subject of many transfer whispers recently; Moise Kean is another example.

Benitez was more evasive about the immediate issue when speaking more broadly about the rumours surrounding specific members of his squad.

As he prepares for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, the manager is only focused on working with the players he currently has at his disposal.

“Obviously, we have some players who are well-known as good players,” the Blues boss continued.

“There are rumors about this, but you [journalists]have to speculate because you have to provide information to the audience.

“However, as coaches, we must focus on what we have. And, for the time being, we have our players here – we have a big game against Brighton coming up, and we’ll do everything we can to make sure we’re ready.”