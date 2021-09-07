PSG takes a swipe at Liverpool as Daniel Sturridge stakes his claim to the club’s future.

Daniel Sturridge has been bereft of a club since March 2020, but he has recently resumed his scoring form.

The striker joined Liverpool in January 2013 and stayed for six and a half years, scoring 68 goals and winning the Champions League in his final season with the club.

After leaving the club in 2019, the England forward joined Trabzonspor in Turkey for six months until his contract was terminated.

The 32-year-old was most recently seen practicing with Real Mallorca this summer, where he looks to have scored in a closed-doors friendly, and the forward hinted to his future in a social media post on Sunday.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has slammed Liverpool and the other teams interested in the proposed European Super League.

The Reds were one of 12 clubs to back the initial plan in April, but the six English clubs that were engaged withdrew three days after the ESL was announced.

As part of their action plan, all 12 members departed the European Club Association, with Al-Khelaifi becoming the ECA’s president in the same month.

Only Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus have not formally withdrawn from the proposed league and have been denied re-entry into the ECA. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Al-Paris Khelaifi’s Saint-Germain were among the clubs that turned down an invitation to join the ESL.

The French club’s president launched a stinging attack on those who attempted a “midnight coup” in his maiden speech as ECA head.

“I’m not going to spend a lot of time talking about April 18 and the ‘not-so-Super League’ because I don’t want to dwell on fabulists and failures,” he stated.

