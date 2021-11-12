PSG player arrested for attacking a teammate denies any involvement.

In her first public remark about the incident that has shocked the Qatar-owned club, Aminata Diallo, a Paris Saint-Germain women’s footballer, denied any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui on Friday.

On Thursday evening last week in Paris, Diallo was driving fellow midfielder Hamraoui home after supper when her car was stopped by two masked men.

They took Hamraoui out and beat her with a metal rod on her legs, preventing her from playing in PSG’s Champions League match against Real Madrid this week.

On Wednesday, police detained Diallo at her house and held her for about 35 hours before releasing her without charge, with detectives looking into whether on-field rivalry was to blame for the violence.

Diallo’s lawyer said in a statement on Friday that she “hopes that judicial authorities complete their investigation soon and is confident that this will end up proving her complete and entire innocence.”

The statement was critical of a “The allegation of a rivalry between her and Mme Kheira Hamraoui, which would explain why she would target her teammate, is completely false. This theory is completely inaccurate and does not reflect the reality of their relationship.” According to French media, Hamraoui raised the alert about Diallo when she filed a police report about the attack, citing her teammate’s peculiar route and the slow pace of their vehicle when the attackers swarmed out.

A guy already in custody in the southeastern city of Lyon for a separate assault case — a friend of Diallo’s — was arrested as part of the investigation before being released without charge on Thursday evening.

“Media speculation has already vilified her, without merit,” Diallo said, adding that she “would not hesitate to pursue legal action if required against any slander.”

“Investigators are now looking at other considerably more serious possibilities that do not involve my client,” lawyer Mourad Battikh said in a statement.

“Given that she could have provided a statement without being subjected to restriction,” he ruled, her overnight incarceration at a police station in Versailles, outside of Paris, was also unjustified.

Commentators had compared Hamraoui’s attack and Diallo’s arrest to a legendary assault on American ice skater Nancy Kerrigan in the run-up to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

Tonya Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard hired a hitman to club Kerrigan in the leg, resulting in a lifetime ban.

Diallo, 26 years old, and Hamraoui, 31 years old, were characterized by. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.