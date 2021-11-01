PSG may terminate the contract of a legendary defender who has not played this season, according to reports.

Sergio Ramos, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer from Real Madrid this summer, is apparently set to leave the club.

Ramos has yet to play for PSG this season due to a calf injury, having missed all 16 of the club’s competitive matches. PSG is dissatisfied with the situation and may terminate Ramos’ contract, according to French daily Le Parisien. PSG will have to negotiate an arrangement with the Spaniard, who has a contract with the club until 2023, for the same reason.

“Ramos has been injured, as we all know. We all knew he had a problem, but the Spanish press was playing games with us. We’re aware of what’s going on here “After PSG’s 2-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday, sporting director Leonardo remarked.

While PSG has made public declarations of optimism, there have been speculations that the club regrets jumping the gun in acquiring the veteran defender.

Ramos has only appeared in four competitive games this calendar year, the most recent of which came in May, when Real Madrid lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg in London.

According to Spanish media site Diario AS, Ramos, who was scheduled to return to full training with the PSG squad this week, still has no definite date for his return as he continues to battle an injury to his soleus muscle.

Since Ramos joined PSG from Los Blancos in the summer of 2021, the club has found many knee and calf concerns. With multiple medical reports being released week after week and Ramos being out of action, it appears that the Ligue 1 giants are losing hope in the center-return. back’s

According to Le10Sport, PSG’s medical team has expressed worries about Ramos’ capacity to return to the highest level following a series of recent examinations.

Ramos, who has been playing soccer for nearly two decades, is regarded as one of the sport’s most decorated defenders. Ramos spent 16 seasons at Real Madrid, winning numerous awards for the club, including four Champions League titles, a league that his current team, PSG, has yet to win.

PSG lit up the summer transfer window in 2021 with completing a number of important free moves. The French club also signed Ramos, a four-time Champions League winner, for free from Real Madrid.