PSG may be dissatisfied with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future transfer decision, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be able to play for Paris Saint-Germain in the future.

Following Lionel Messi’s shocking move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, speculations began to circulate that Ronaldo, Messi’s ultimate adversary, was being considered as a possible replacement for PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe.

However, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Ronaldo’s move to either Sporting CP or MLS side Inter Miami seems most likely. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Inter Miami has been interested in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for the same amount of time as Messi, and that interest has not waned. The New York-based team is still aiming to sign Ronaldo, but only when his contract with Juventus expires in June, according to the source.

Apart from Inter Miami, Ronaldo and his entourage have “considered” a return to his boyhood club Sporting CP, according to the source. However, like with Inter Miami, a move to the Portuguese club is expected to happen only once the striker’s contract with Juventus expires, according to Portuguese media.

After Messi landed in Paris, the possibility of PSG bringing in Ronaldo became a big subject in Ligue 1.

Angel Di Maria, a PSG veteran, revealed his thoughts on the topic, assuming that Ronaldo, too, wants to join the Parisians. However, he said that PSG’s signing of his fellow Argentine was “far greater” than Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“[Lionel] Messi is from another planet,” Di Maria told TyC Sports exclusively. “You could throw a stone at him and he’d control it; he can beat a man up like it’s nothing, and he thinks faster than anyone else. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve played alongside Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar, Mbappe, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] Van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, and [Gareth] Bale, and nothing compares to him.”

“The quality and quantity that PSG presently has [are]unparalleled,” he said. “At a club, that doesn’t happen very often, and the top players always want to be with the best. Cristiano would love to be here, but they brought Messi, which is a far better option.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Portugal colleague Jose Fonte recently disclosed the 36-year-true old’s feelings about a possible move to France.

Fonte claims that he has tried to persuade Ronaldo to join him at Lille but has only received a "ha."