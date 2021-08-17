PSG is willing to pay Manchester United’s star $705K a week, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is rumored to be willing to pay Paul Pogba $705,000 per week.

According to talkSport, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in signing Pogba, who is in the final year of his Manchester United deal, on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum were all signed on free transfers by PSG before the start of the 2021-22 season, making it one of the most extraordinary transfer markets in history.

According to soccer website Teamtalk, Pogba, who was also extensively linked with a move to Paris this summer, has reportedly turned down an extension with the Red Devils. PSG were unable to move on with their plan to sign Pogba in the summer of 2021 due to the entrance of Messi and co., who came with big wage demands.

The Frenchman got off to a flying start in the 2021-22 Premier League, providing four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 victory over Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday. He also had a strong showing with the France national team at Euro 2020, where he scored a goal and added an assist in four games.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed interest in keeping Pogba beyond his current contract, reaching an agreement with the player has proven difficult. Pogba is valued at about $87 million by the Red Devils in the current summer window, but the Premier League giants will be desperate not to lose their most expensive player for free next summer.

Pogba moved to Juventus in 2012 after starting his professional career at Old Trafford. The midfielder rose to prominence in Italy, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists in 178 appearances for the Turin club across all competitions. In each of his four seasons at Juventus, he won the Serie A title. Pogba made a spectacular return to Manchester United in the summer of 2016, becoming the club’s most expensive purchase ever at $123 million.

The 28-year-old midfielder, on the other hand, has struggled to win over fans, journalists, or former teammates. Graeme Souness, a former Liverpool player, slammed him for setting up four of Manchester United’s five goals on Saturday.

“For me, [Mason] Greenwood was the star of the show yesterday. He was sensational for a small boy, I thought,” he added later. Brief News from Washington Newsday.