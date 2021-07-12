PSG is putting pressure on Manchester United with a bid for a world-class midfielder, according to reports.

Rumors of Paul Pogba joining Paris Saint-Germain are circulating.

Manchester United can now turn forward to more important items on their plate now that the transfer dispute with Borussia Dortmund over Jadon Sancho has come to an end.

PSG is said to be in advanced talks with the French national team star.

Pogba’s contract with Manchester United is set to end next season, and it’s widely assumed that he’ll go to France.

Pogba has struggled to find any type of consistency with Manchester United, and it may be wiser to sell him now rather than lose him for nothing next transfer window.

Despite his struggle to blend in with the rest of the team, Pogba is an important member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Manchester United in 2016 and had made 134 appearances for the club, scoring a respectable but insufficient 28 goals.

According to RMC, Pogba and Manchester United are discussing a contract renewal, but if PSG is unable to sign Pogba, they can choose for a much younger player with more potential, such as Eduardo Camavinga.

PSG has been busy this transfer window, acquiring Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goalkeeping prodigy, and 22-year-old Achraf Hakimi from their respective clubs in the hopes of regaining their place as France’s best club.

Pogba’s career may benefit from a move to PSG.

Despite the fact that Pogba is 28 years old, his peak is far from gone.

With his quick passing and great ability to see moves before they happen, he excels as a defensive midfielder who can create opportunities for the offensive.

After Lille’s one-point win last season, forming a partnership with Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, and Marco Veratti will undoubtedly improve the team’s chances of capturing the league crown.