PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi.

After a sorrowful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years, Lionel Messi is likely to arrive in Paris on Monday, enticed by PSG’s boundless wealth.

The 34-year-old, who is considered as a crucial missing piece in the French giants’ maddening Champions League puzzle by their Qatari owners, has already had supporters speculating.

Hundreds of PSG fans gathered at the airport gates in Le Bourget, north of Paris, on Sunday night in the hopes of catching a sight of their newest ‘galactico.’

Their wait, however, was in vain.

Despite stressing that no agreements had been reached, Messi did admit that joining PSG was a “possibility” during his teary goodbye news conference in Barcelona earlier Sunday.

In actuality, they are the only club capable of paying the 34-year-old Argentine a contract of 35 million euros per year.

“From the first day I came in Barcelona to the last, I gave everything I had. Messi said at a press conference, “I never imagined having to say goodbye.”

“I still haven’t accepted the reality of leaving this club – I adore this club,” remarked Messi, who wiped away tears many times in front of a squadron of reporters at the club’s Camp Nou stadium, who gave him a standing ovation.

Messi, largely regarded as the game’s most skilled player, won 35 trophies during his time at Barcelona, including four Champions Leagues and ten league titles, while his 672 goals are a record for any of the top five European leagues.

Despite proposing to cut his salary in half to sign a new five-year deal between a club with 1.2 billion euros in debt and the player, the deal fell through due to rigorous Spanish League salary rules.

Some in Ligue 1 in France have mixed sentiments about Messi’s impending arrival, who will create a superstar offensive force alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who makes a whopping 36 million euros per year and is a former Barcelona teammate of Messi’s.

“It’s incredible for Ligue 1,” Metz coach Frederic Antonetti remarked.

“However, for a purist like myself, Messi’s career should have ended with Barcelona.”

PSG signed experienced Spanish defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League titles, as well as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, this summer.

Messi is an unrestricted free agent. Ramos was also a free agent when he arrived.

It’s a move. Brief News from Washington Newsday.