PSG is in the driver’s seat. But Manchester United is also interested in Lionel Messi, according to reports.

According to sources, Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as the favorite to recruit Lionel Messi, but another big-name club is expected to make a move for the former Barcelona ace.

Barcelona has officially parted ways with Messi after a 20-year contract renewal fell through owing to “financial and structural constraints.” It didn’t take long for reports to circulate that the Argentine was being pursued by big European clubs.

PSG is now the favorite to sign Messi, but according to Ian McGarry of the Evening Standard, who has been a reliable source of transfer news, Manchester United is ready to defy the odds and join the race to capture the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to recruit Messi, and have offered him a deal worth roughly £63.5 million ($88 million) over two years, with the option to leave for free,” McGarry claimed. “As we all know, he wants to play Major League Soccer in America, and it is something he is clearly interested in.”

“Manchester United, on the other hand, is putting itself in the mix,” he continued. “They don’t believe they are as strong a prospect for the player’s signature as PSG is right now.”

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to ESPN, which cited anonymous sources, PSG is prepared to offer Messi a three-year contract and is hopeful of sealing a deal after “good initial conversations” with the player’s representation.

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of the French club, has previously stated that signing Messi “was a possibility.” Furthermore, “further negotiations” with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, are planned for “Monday, or possibly sooner,” according to the article.

Chelsea is another English Premier League team interested in signing the 34-year-old. According to Spanish source AS, Blues owner Roman Abramóvich has requested a “meeting” with Messi’s entourage to explore a possible trade.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted that the club had failed to discover a workaround for the “Financial Fair Play” rule, which prohibits clubs from spending large sums of money on signings and other dealings.

Laporta told Sport, “I don’t want to provide false hope.” “[Messi] has alternative offers on the table, and these conversations have a deadline since La Liga starts soon, and the player needs time to make a decision [on his next club].” We’ve been doing it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.