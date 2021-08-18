PSG is being warned by a former Barcelona player ahead of Lionel Messi’s Ligue 1 debut.

Thierry Henry, a former FC Barcelona player, has issued a warning to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of Lionel Messi’s debut at Parc des Princes.

Messi, who joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, will create one of the most dangerous assaults in European soccer alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino will face a difficult assignment, according to Henry, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2007 and 2010, and the Argentinian will need to find the ideal balance in his team to succeed.

“The most essential thing is to maintain a sense of balance. We always talk about the top players, attacking, and advancing in a split second. However, there must be a balance. We talk about the Barcelona team in which I played (with Eto’o and Messi), but we didn’t allow many goals. In general, teams that don’t allow many goals aren’t far from winning crowns or Champions Leagues,” Henry told SPORT in Spain.

Messi played for his boyhood club Barcelona for 21 years. He made his senior debut in 2004 and concluded his career with a perfect record at Camp Nou. In 778 games for Barcelona in all competitions, he scored 672 goals and gave 305 assists.

“It’s a little simpler when you have superhuman players, but the way Paris are playing right now, they’re allowing in a few too many goals for me. True, they are losing players, but the most important thing is the balance,” Henry, who won the Champions League with Messi at Barcelona in 2008-09, noted.

Meanwhile, Neymar and Mbappe are two of the most expensive players in soccer. In 116 competitive matches for his club, the Brazilian attacker transferred from Barcelona to Paris in the summer of 2017. He has 87 goals and 52 assists. Mbappe, who has played a greater number of games, has 132 goals and 63 assists to his credit.

While it is known that Messi will not make his PSG debut until the end of the month, Mbappe’s future at Parc des Princes remains questionable. The 2018 World Cup winner is in the final year of his PSG contract and is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

