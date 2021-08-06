PSG ‘In Direct Contact’ With Argentinian Messi; Barcelona Confirms Messi’s Departure

At Camp Nou and in La Liga, an era has come to an end.

Barcelona has announced that Lionel Messi will not be returning to the club in one of the biggest surprises of the summer transfer season.

The La Liga titans, among other teams in Spain’s top flight, will receive a major cash injection from a new loan deal with CVC Capital Partners, it was announced just yesterday.

Many had expected the infusion of cash to be enough to secure a contract extension for Lionel Messi, as well as confirm the arrival of their summer transfer targets.

The surprising news was revealed in a Facebook post that has received over a million likes.

The club states in the article that both parties were eager to sign an extension, but that an agreement could not be reached owing to “financial and structural constraints.”

According to Forbes, Messi and his father Jorge met with Barcelona management to discuss a new deal, but were advised by the club that staying at Camp Nou is “impossible.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on La Liga clubs as they battled to make ends meet during the summer transfer season, limiting their ability to assemble star-studded teams as they have in the past.

RAC1 also tweeted in Spanish that Messi is “extremely disappointed” because Barcelona amended the economic terms of the new deal “signed a few weeks ago” at the last minute.

Messi “liked Laporta’s honesty” when it came to the situation, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, and last season’s Ligue 1 runner-ups Paris Saint-Germain are in direct communication with Messi.

If he joins PSG, the power balance in France alters dramatically in their favor, and a run of straight French league wins might be on the cards.

Messi finished his Barcelona career with 778 games, 672 goals, and 305 assists, as well as 10 La Liga crowns, seven Copa Del Rey trophies, eight Supercopa de Espana titles, four UEFA Champions League victories, three UEFA Super Cup victories, and three Club World Cup successes.