PSG Identify Star Who Could Form Lethal Attack With Messi, Neymar: Report. Not Ronaldo, Richarlison, PSG Identify Star Who Could Form Lethal Attack With Messi, Neymar: Report.

PSG Identify Star Who Could Form Lethal Attack With Messi, Neymar: Report.

PSG is rumored to be interested in signing Bayern Munich sensation Robert Lewandowski to replace Kylian Mbappe.

According to French media site Onze Mondial, Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi was in Paris on Tuesday and met with PSG officials about a possible transfer of his client to Parc des Princes.

This summer, Lewandowski, who has been scoring goals for fun for the past few years, has been on the radar of a number of clubs. The 33-year-old attacker scored 48 goals for Bayern Munich in all competitions during the 2020-21 season, 33 more than second-placed Thomas Muller. Lewandowski’s 2019-20 season was even better, with the renowned forward scoring 55 goals and adding 10 assists in 47 competitive games.

The Polish international had previously been connected with Chelsea, who were looking for a replacement for Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. However, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku was eventually signed by Stamford Bridge.

In just three competitive appearances for Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 season, Lewandowski has already scored four goals. The gifted playmaker, who has two years left on his Bayern deal, is rumored to be seeking for a new challenge and a league title in a different country. If PSG can obtain Lewandowski, he will join Messi and Neymar in a devastating onslaught.

Mbappe, who has one year left on his current contract with PSG, has turned down a contract extension and is expected to depart the club this summer or in 2022. The Ligue 1 club is thought to have started preparing for life beyond Mbappe, who has so far rejected down six fresh contract offers from the French club. The latest offer included a significant wage boost, making the Frenchman the third-highest paid player in the squad behind Lionel Messi and Neymar.

According to The Athletic, while PSG does not want to lose Mbappe for free next summer, they have rejected Real Madrid’s initial bid of $188 million with only one week left in the summer window.

Apart from Lewandowski, PSG has been connected with Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Richarlison of Everton as potential replacements for Mbappe.

Apart from Lewandowski, PSG has been connected with Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Richarlison of Everton as potential replacements for Mbappe.

According to reports, Juventus wants to cut Ronaldo from their payment structure due to his large income, as he is still one of Europe's highest-paid players, earning roughly $1.05 million per week. Juventus has fixed a price that is less than.