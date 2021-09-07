PSG have identified AC Milan’s $63 million midfielder as a potential replacement for Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly considering AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

PSG has approached Kessie about a January transfer because the Ligue 1 club believes Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has been their top goal for some time, would prefer a move to Real Madrid, according to Foot Mercato.

Despite the fact that Pogba has been tight-lipped about his future at Old Trafford, he recently claimed that the current Manchester United team is the best he has ever played with.

Kessie, an Ivory Coast national, entered the Stella Club d’Adjame youth system in 2010 and was promoted to the first team four years later. Kessie signed a three-year contract with Serie A club Atalanta in January 2015. He began his Atalanta career with the club’s youth team. Kessie was an unused substitute in Atalanta’s 1-1 tie with Roma after receiving his first senior team call a few months later. Prior to the 2015-16 season, Atalanta loaned Kessie to Cesena in Serie B on a season-long loan. He scored four goals in 37 competitive games for Cesena.

Kessie returned to Atalanta for the 2016-17 season and stayed with the club. In 37 games for his team, he scored seven goals and added two assists across all competitions. Kessie joined Atalanta’s Serie A rivals AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2017. In 54 competitive games, he scored five goals and added four assists, which was excellent for a 21-year-old midfielder.

Kessie was signed permanently by AC Milan in 2019 after two outstanding loan seasons with the seven-time Champions League winners. Kessie has scored 30 goals and given 15 assists in 184 competitive games for AC Milan over the course of four seasons. The Ivory Coast midfielder’s current contract with AC Milan expires in a year. He might leave the Italian club as a free agent next summer if he does not renew his contract. Kessie’s current market value is roughly $63 million, according to Transfermarkt, and AC Milan would not want to lose him for free.

According to soccer website 90Min, Kessie recently turned down a contract extension from AC Milan valued roughly $8 million each season. If he does not sign a new contract, he might either leave now or later. Brief News from Washington Newsday.