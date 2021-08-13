PSG Have Agreed To Let Kylian Mbappe Go After Finding A Good Replacement: Report.

When Kylian Mbappe leaves the club in the summer of 2022, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is expected to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe will not be sold by PSG during the current summer transfer window. The Ligue 1 club, however, is planning to let Mbappe leave for free next summer after learning that the French striker has made up his mind to leave, according to Spanish daily Diario AS.

PSG is hoping to pull off another big free acquisition in terms of no transfer costs in 2022, after a successful summer of free agent signings. PSG wants to sign Ronaldo for free from Juventus, while allowing Mbappe to go as a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Apart from Lionel Messi, PSG has added three other quality free agents this summer: Liverpool FC’s Georginio Wijnaldum, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has long expressed his desire to bring Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo together at his club. Al-Khelaifi is one step closer to realizing his ambition by signing Messi this summer. The 2015 Ballon d’Or podium would be made up of Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo. Messi received 41.3 percent of the vote in that edition. Cristiano came in second with 27.7%, and Neymar came in third with 7.8%.

According to sports media outlet Givemesport, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is aware of the scenario, and PSG might entice the Juventus star to transfer to Paris with a two-year contract. If this is the case, Ronaldo would join PSG at the age of 37 and leave just shy of his 40th birthday. He would have the choice of finishing his career at PSG or moving to the United States or Qatar for a few years before retiring.

Meanwhile, during his first training session at PSG on Thursday, Messi met his new teammates, including Ramos and Mbappe.

Ramos greeted Messi with a warm welcome on social media shortly after PSG confirmed his acquisition. To greet his former El Classico foe, Ramos placed two shirts side by side with their names on them. “Who was going to inform us, right @leomessi?” he said in the caption. Welcome!”

Ramos will join a select group of players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo. At the Santiago Bernabeu, the former Real Madrid captain spent nine years alongside Ronaldo. Brief News from Washington Newsday.