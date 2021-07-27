PSG has made contact with the agent of a $54 million defender who was once a Liverpool target, according to reports.

The representative of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has reportedly been contacted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

After it was announced that informal conversations between the two parties had begun, negotiations for Koulibaly’s prospective move to PSG this summer have finally commenced, according to Italian magazine Corriere dello Sport. PSG director Leonardo has met with Koulibaly’s agent, Fali Ramadani, but no formal offer has been made.

Koulibaly, who was formerly a key target for Liverpool FC, has a contract with Napoli until 2023. He is anticipated to leave his current club in Italy. Jurgen Klopp intended to pair Koulibaly with Virgil van Dijk, his outstanding center-back. The Reds, on the other hand, were unable to negotiate a deal and instead just signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig after a difficult 2020-21 season.

Aside from PSG, Everton of the Premier League is reportedly interested in signing Koulibaly this summer. According to soccer website 90Min, their new manager, Rafa Benitez, is eager to reunite with the Senegal international. Between 2013 and 2015, Benitez was in charge of the center-back position at Napoli in Ligue 1.

Intriguingly, it was Benitez who brought Koulibaly to Napoli from Belgian club Genk in the summer of 2014.

Everton’s goal of signing Koulibaly will be difficult, as they will now have to compete with PSG, who are rumored to have made the Senegal defender a major target. PSG recently defeated numerous other teams, including FC Barcelona, in the race to sign Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the ongoing summer market.

The 30-year-old center-back isn’t cheap; according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is roughly $54 million.

PSG is rumored to be boosting their roster in order to win the Champions League for the first time. In the 2019-20 season, they came close to winning it but lost in the final against Bayern Munich.

PSG’s intention to sign Koulibaly suggests that they are considering switching to a three-man defense, which would assist winger Achraf Hakimi. At center-back, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos are already certain starts, and Koulibaly might be added to the mix.