PSG Has Been Waiting For Messi’s Record-Setting Home Debut.

Lionel Messi will have to wait for his home debut in France after scoring a hat-trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying, potentially leaving Paris Saint-Germain without their star front three for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against promoted club Clermont.

After their country’ World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will be without the majority of his South American contingent.

Argentina, which includes PSG’s Angel Di Maria in their roster, defeated Bolivia 3-0 just 36 hours before the Parisians are scheduled to begin off at the Parc des Princes.

With 79 goals, Messi has surpassed Pele as the highest international striker in South American football history.

After scoring in Brazil’s 2-0 win against Peru, Neymar will also be absent.

Kylian Mbappe, the third member of the attacking trio, is still doubtful due to a calf injury he sustained in France’s first qualifier of the international break against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

All three are expected to be available for PSG’s Champions League start on Wednesday against Club Brugge.

The runners-up in the 2020 Champions League will be judged this season on their results in the European competition, which they have never won despite receiving enormous funding from their Qatari owners.

After a transfer window in which Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma all joined the club, expectations are even greater than usual.

Nuno Mendes of Portugal, the lowest-profile of the summer signings, might make his debut against Clermont.

However, after impressing with Sporting Lisbon’s title-winning team last season, the 19-year-old could prove a bargain after joining PSG on a season-long loan for a reported seven million euros ($8.3 million), with a 40 million euro buyout option.

Nuno Mendes, who has eight international caps, told PSG’s website, “It’s a moment of tremendous joy for me to have signed here among all these great players.” “I believe that playing beside them is every player’s ambition.

“I believe it is critical for me to remain cool and perform what I do best.”

PSG are better favorites to win Ligue 1 than they have ever been – despite the fact that Lille robbed them of the title last season – and their expensively assembled team is now in first place after four wins in as many games.

