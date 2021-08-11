PSG has been admitted to the Champions League, and Lionel Messi has sent a warning to Liverpool.

After joining Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has given a Champions League warning to Liverpool.

On Tuesday, the former Barcelona legend was formally announced as a PSG player, having signed a two-year contract.

This follows La Liga’s rejection of Barcelona’s contract request, resulting in his departure from the Nou Camp as a free agent.

Messi gave his first press conference as a PSG player, during which he stated his desire to win the Champions League.

Liverpool will compete alongside PSG in the competition, and they may face Messi and co. at some point during the competition.

The last time Messi faced Liverpool was on that historic night at Anfield in 2019, when the Reds defeated Barcelona 4-0 to get to the Champions League final in Madrid.

Messi has stated that he is determined to win the Champions League once more, and that he is hungry for more trophy in Paris.

Messi stated, “I can help by giving it my all.” “I’ll say this: my dream is to win the Champions League trophy once more.”

“I’m really delighted to be here – I have a desire to play, and I still want to play and win as much as I did at the start of my career,” Messi concluded.

“This club is ready to compete for all trophies; this is my ambition, to continue to grow and win titles, and that is why I came here to this club. I’m hoping we’ll be able to pull it off.

“I want to express my gratitude to Paris; it’s been an incredible experience. I’m sure I’ll enjoy my time with this group, and we’ll work hard to achieve the club’s goals.”

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was present at Messi’s press conference.

Following Messi’s arrival, the Ligue 1 club’s president spoke about meeting Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws, which he said he expected to be asked about.

Al-Khelaifi said, “I was waiting for this question.” “We follow the FFP, and we will always follow it.

“We speak with financial and legal professionals; you see, we signed Lionel Messi, which means we have the authority to sign him.

“From a commercial standpoint, he’s a huge benefit to the club.

“I’m hoping Leo won’t ask for a raise! FFP is always met.”