PSG has a ‘Mohamed Salah transfer plan’ that is contingent on Erling Haaland’s availability.

According to sources from France, Paris Saint-Germain is already preparing for Kylian Mbappe’s exit.

According to Le10Sport, if the Frenchman does not renew his contract, the club plans to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

PSG, who are desperate to keep hold of their star player, foiled Real Madrid’s attempts to capture Mbappe in the summer.

The 22-year-contract, old’s though, expires at the end of the season, and he may join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Although it is still a ‘goal’ for PSG to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, it seems increasingly likely that he will depart for nothing next summer.

Haaland is desired by clubs all around Europe, and since moving to the Bundesliga in 2020, he’s swiftly established himself as one of the game’s most prolific goal scorers.

According to the article, the Norway international would be the ideal substitute for Mbappe for sporting director Leonardo.

With a move to the Premier League reported to be on the cards for Haaland, Spanish source AS claims he may turn down any offer from PSG.

PSG is reportedly interested in signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who has yet to extend his contract at Anfield.

The Egyptian’s current contract expires in June 2023, and talks between the club and his representation are still underway.

Despite recent claims that Salah is requesting a whopping £500,000 per week, The Washington Newsday understands that this is not the case.

However, in order for Salah to agree to a new contract and ward off alleged interest from PSG and Real Madrid, the club will most likely need to offer him one of the highest-paid players in the league.