PSG fans boo Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool transfer rumors.

Liverpool is still connected with a move for Kylian Mbappe, albeit speculatively.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward’s contract is up in a year, and the Reds and Real Madrid are said to be long-time admirers.

Mbappe has yet to sign a contract extension, which means the £166 million signing could leave Paris as a free agent next summer.

After the arrival of Lionel Messi, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted on Wednesday that Mbappe had “no reason” not to sign an extension.

On Saturday, Messi was introduced to PSG fans alongside new acquisitions Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, and former Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum.

The Ligue 1 team had their first home game of the season against Strasbourg, and staged a small ceremony to welcome the newcomers before the game.

The PSG line-up for the match against Strasbourg was released after the ceremony, and Mbappe’s name drew boos from home fans.

Parts of the 50,000-seater stadium booed Mbappe’s name, but there was also a scattering of cheers.

PSG won 4-2 against Strasbourg, with the 22-year-old providing one assist and scoring a goal.

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, which has been cited as a cause for his failure to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 club.