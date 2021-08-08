PSG becomes the center of attention. As Sad as It Is Messi Confirms Barca’s Demise.

Lionel Messi announced his departure from Barcelona after 17 trophy-laden years on Sunday, with Paris Saint-Germain set to be his final destination.

“I still haven’t accepted the reality of leaving this club – I adore this club,” said Messi, who wiped away tears multiple times in front of a squadron of reporters at the team’s Camp Nou stadium, who gave him a standing ovation.

Messi, largely regarded as the game’s most gifted player, has won 35 trophies since joining Barcelona as a 13-year-old, including four Champions Leagues and ten league titles, while his 672 goals are a record for any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Despite proposing to cut his salary in half to sign a new five-year deal between a club with 1.2 billion euros in debt and the player, the deal fell through due to rigorous Spanish League salary rules.

Barca president Joan Laporta stated that he could not “mortgage” the club’s future on any player, even Messi, who is 34 years old.

Messi had previously earned around 70 million euros ($82.3 million) each year in net earnings, but financial watchers of the Spanish game estimate he made twice as much in commercial revenue, accounting for about one-third of total incomings and eight out of ten jersey sales.

Last year, after a string of poor Champions League performances, Messi attempted to organize his departure.

But he stayed, emphasizing on Sunday that he and his family preferred to stay in Catalonia rather than go on a possible reunion with former teammate Neymar at PSG – ostensibly the only club that can afford him, with Manchester City having already stated that they will not make a move for him.

Messi stated, “I would have wanted to have won another Champions League.”

“I don’t have any regrets; I tried my hardest and am concluding my career with a number of titles.”

He also stated that his aims had been totally open throughout the saga.

“From the first day I arrived to the last, I sacrificed everything for this club. I had no idea I’d have to say goodbye.

Thousands of admirers waited outside to commemorate their legend, whose first contract was written on the back of a restaurant napkin 21 years ago. “I’m not ready for this,” he remarked, holding back tears once more.

There had been no deals, he said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.