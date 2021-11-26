PSG are reportedly dissatisfied with their current situation in the Premier League. Newcastle may re-sign the midfielder.

Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled for consistency with Paris Saint-Germain and could be a player to keep an eye on in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United, according to TeamTalk, is monitoring the position of the 31-year-old midfielder.

Under Mauricio Pochetino, Wijnaldum has not been getting enough playing time, and his departure from Parc des Princes is a possibility.

The Dutch player has only made 18 appearances for Les Parisiens as of this writing. On three occasions, he has only finished 90 minutes.

Wijnaldum is still looking for more regular playing time with PSG, but it is evident that he is dissatisfied with his current role.

This event has sparked rumors that Wijnaldum may be considering a return to St. James Park now that he is aware of his predicament.

Wijnaldum was a member of the Magpies from 2015 to 2016, however he left on sour terms.

Wijnaldum was once praised by Rafa Benitez for his adaptability when the two worked together, so a reunion makes sense.

“He can play wherever and do well because he is so excellent,” Benitez stated in a 2016 interview with the Echo. “He’s fantastic up front because he can both create and score goals.”

“As a manager, we love coaching him because he has pace, ability, and he is thrilled when he’s playing really well,” the 61-year-old manager continued.

Wijnaldum’s addition, and the hope that he performs well right away, could help the Magpies avoid relegation under Eddie Howe.

Howe has been using a 3-4-3 system with Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock at the center.

It’s worth noting, however, that both Shelvey and Willock are better with the ball at their feet.

Their defensive prowess may not prove to be effective, which is why Wijnaldum’s acquisition makes sense.

When Wijnaldum was still with Liverpool a few years ago, his brilliance was on display.

Alan Shearer, a Premier League Hall of Famer, commended the Dutchman’s consistency and described him as a reliable defensive anchor for any midfield, according to the BBC.

“In that midfield, he provides stability and is a leader.” He doesn’t get as much attention as the others, but he’s been an 8 out of 10 every week,” Shearer said.