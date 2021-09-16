PSG and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger’s contract negotiations with Chelsea.

Chelsea is in contract talks with German defender Antonio Rudiger, but European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

Chelsea is reportedly having difficulty persuading Rudiger to accept a contract extension worth roughly £140,000 ($193,81) per week, as the 28-year-old center-back believes this is his last big payout.

“Goal can reveal that the 28-year-old is happy to stay in west London as long as his contract demands are met, with Rudiger feeling that this is likely to be his final big-money deal.” Nizaar Kinsella of Goal contributed to this article.

“I indicated before that I wanted to focus on the Euros and that when I return, negotiations can begin,” Rudiger said in August.

“That is exactly what has occurred. We’ve started talking, so we’ll see what happens.”

According to Nick Emms of Absolute Chelsea, it is unclear whether Rudiger will re-sign with the Blues or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain might jump in for the German center-back if negotiations break through.

Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Lionel Messi were all able to join the French team after their contracts expired during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid’s defense has a gaping hole after allowing Ramos and Raphael Varane to join their new teams.

Similar to Paris Saint-recruitment Germain’s method this summer, Real Madrid’s techniques of signing players before their contracts expire are part of their plan to alleviate financial pressures brought on by a pandemic.

If Rudiger and Chelsea are unable to reach an agreement before the January transfer window, both overseas parties are interested in negotiating a contract with him.