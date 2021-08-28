Provide your Everton player ratings for the 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Everton’s outstanding success under Rafa Benitez continued on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored goals in each half to put an end to the Seagulls’ perfect start to the Premier League season.

Everton’s first victory at Brighton since April 1983 takes them into second place ahead of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The Blues grew into the game after being put under a lot of pressure in the first 30 minutes, and Gray gave them the lead four minutes before halftime.

Calvert-penalty Lewin’s 13 minutes into the second half extended the Blues’ lead after Seamus Coleman was hauled down inside the box.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has seven points from his first three games in charge, and his team will face Burnley at home on Monday, September 13.

