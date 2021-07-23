Protest in Tokyo Minutes Before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics

Hundreds of people protested outside Tokyo’s National Stadium ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony, voicing their opposition to the competition, which is taking place amid an increase of COVID-19 cases.

During the anti-Olympics event in Tokyo, images and videos show demonstrators moving down the street and chanting.

On Friday, a sizable crowd gathered outside Harajuku station before heading to the stadium.

“Olympic protesters in Harajuku have shut down one of Tokyo’s main highways. “Police are clearing the road for them and calling with megaphones for onlookers to make way for protesters,” Washington Post reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee tweeted, along with videos from the march.

With 30 minutes until the opening ceremony, “go to hell, IOC,” and “go to hell, Olympics,”

twitter.com/A4SmV3s9JF

July 23, 2021 — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee)

Olympic protesters have blocked one of Tokyo’s main streets, Harajuku. Police are clearing the road for them and shouting over megaphones for motorists to move over. pic.twitter.com/xkSVNY7Cdj

July 23, 2021 — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee)

“IOC [the International Olympic Committee]is greedy as a devil,” read one banner, while others read “Olympians are selfish as a child,” “Tokyo Olympics are humiliation of the world,” and “Refuse the Olympic Games!”

At 8 p.m. Tokyo time, the opening ceremony for the postponed 2020 Olympics will begin ( 7 a.m. ET).

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.