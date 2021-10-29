Professional Athletes Should Not Sign With Texas Teams, According to the NAACP.

Two NAACP members have written a letter urging professional players not to sign with any Texas teams.

The full-length letter was shared on the NAACP’s website on Thursday by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and NAACP Texas President Gary Bledsoe. Both Johnson and Bledsoe indicated that the letter was sent in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent decisions on voting rights and reproductive care.

“We are witnessing a threat to constitutional guarantees for women, children, and marginalized populations as we watch an unfathomable assault on basic human rights emerge in Texas,” Johnson and Bledsoe wrote.

“Texas legislators have implemented outdated policies, disguised as laws, that directly violate private rights and a woman’s right to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for Black and brown voters, and raise the chance of catching coronavirus in the last few months.”

“If you are a woman, Black, or want to reduce your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas,” both men continued.

In the letter, Johnson stated that Black people must look within themselves and struggle to safeguard their basic human rights in the United States.

“Professional athletes are some of our country’s most inspiring role models, and we need them to join us in the battle for democracy,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Bledsoe called the state of Texas’ persistent attacks on Black people “reprehensible.” “In the absence of federal action, advocates in Texas must band together and use all of the instruments at their disposal to guarantee that the people of Texas receive basic human rights,” Bledsoe said.

Both Johnson and Bledsoe signed autographs for the National Football League Players Association, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, the National Basketball Players Association, the Major League Baseball Players Association, and the National Hockey League Players Association.

Texas is represented by nine teams in the aforementioned leagues.

The NAACP has been contacted by Washington Newsday for further comment.