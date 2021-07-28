Professional athletes must ‘start learning how to deal with pressure,’ according to Novak Djokovic.

During an interview about strain and athletes’ mental health, Olympic tennis player Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia remarked that pro athletes must “start learning how to deal with pressure.”

“There is no professional sport without pressure,” Djokovic stated. “If you want to be at the top of your game, you have to learn how to deal with pressure and how to deal with those times – both on and off the court.”

Pressure, according to Djokovic, is a “luxury” for sportsmen at such high levels. He admitted that he had to learn to deal with pressure and that he struggled with it more early in his career when he didn’t have as many victories as his competitors Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“Of course,” she says. Djokovic remarked, “It’s normal.” “Those abilities are not given to anyone at birth. Those skills develop with time.”

With his victory at Wimbledon earlier this month, he became the 20th player to win a Grand Slam, tying Federer and Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb was asked how he copes with the pressure of attempting to complete the Golden Slam, which has never been done before in tennis.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to win all four Grand Slam titles as well as Olympic gold in the same calendar year, which she did in 1988.

“Pressure is a privilege, my friend,” Djokovic said in response to a reporter’s question after winning both of his matches at the Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain to reach the quarterfinals in singles and then teaming up with partner Nina Stojanovic to win the first round of mixed doubles.

Djokovic, who has already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year and still needs to win the Tokyo Games and the US Open to complete a Golden Slam, claimed he has learnt to deal with all expectations.

