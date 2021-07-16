Prior to the start of the new season, Harvey Elliott sends a message to his Liverpool teammates.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool youngster, is confident that he can break into the first-team squad, but he insists that it is up to him to show that he is ready to take the next step.

The 18-year-old, who recently signed a new long-term contract with the Reds, appeared in almost 40 games during a season-long loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season, scoring seven goals and assisting on 11 occasions.

Elliott is now training in Austria with Liverpool’s pre-season squad, which began on Monday in Salzburg. During the Reds’ tour, the bright youngster hopes to impress Jurgen Klopp, with the goal of getting more playing time in the next 2021/22 season.

“Last year’s loan spell was quite beneficial to me, and I believe I should apply what I learned from it this year. It’s not going to be handed to me; I’m going to have to work hard for it,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I am confident in myself, and I believe I can contribute to the club, whether it is as a substitute or as a starter. Whatever the case may be, I am confident in my abilities.

“Being in and around the squad and getting minutes is really the key goal. It’s up to me, as I keep saying – I need to show the fans I’m ready, and I need to show the gaffer I’m ready, but I’m confident I can do it.”

Elliott is happy with how hard the entire squad is working as they prepare for the new season.

Klopp, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, and other first-team coaches are putting the 34-man squad present in Austria through their paces, which includes new signing Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez.

“Pre-season is always challenging, but the players have been flying as you can see from the clips,” Elliott added.

“Everyone is working hard to get back into shape. The technical side of things, the method, still needs a little work to get the rust off, but I’m sure it’ll be done in no time — in the next few days. The summary comes to a close.