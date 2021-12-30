Prior to the match against Liverpool, Romelu Lukaku expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his dissatisfaction with Chelsea’s current circumstances, questioning Thomas Tuchel’s tactics ahead of their match against Liverpool.

On Sunday, Chelsea hosts Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, with both teams eager for a win to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record cost of £97.5 million in the summer, but he has already expressed interest in returning to the Italian champions.

Chelsea’s triumph over Aston Villa saw the Belgian striker return to play, and he added to his score in their 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear whether Lukaku will play against Liverpool on Sunday, although he did give a contentious interview to an Italian journalist prior of the game.

“Physically, I’m in good shape. However, I am dissatisfied with the situation [at Chelsea]. “I won’t give up, I’ll be professional,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. “Tuchel has chosen to play with a different system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional.”

“I don’t like the position, but I’m a professional, and I can’t give up now.”

It’s unclear when Lukaku spoke to Sky Italy, but he recently opened up about his meetings with Tuchel in an ESPN interview.

“The coach and I had a few of chats about anything he needed from me,” he stated.

“Of course, I told him I’m multifaceted.” It’s just a matter of getting some clarification on how he intends to use me. Then I can do whatever he wants for the game, whatever he wants from me.” Lukaku was instrumental in Inter’s Serie A title win, and he expressed his desire to return to Italy in an interview released today.

“Now is the appropriate time for me to express my feelings.” “I have always maintained that Inter is in my heart: I am confident that I will return to Inter, and I sincerely hope that I will,” he continued.

“I like Italy, and now is the time to speak up and let the world know what occurred.”

“First and foremost,” Lukaku continued in a letter to Inter fans.

