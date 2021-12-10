Prior to Liverpool’s return, Steven Gerrard makes a huge Mohamed Salah admission.

Steven Gerrard, the manager of Aston Villa, is gearing up for an emotional return to Anfield on Saturday, where he will face the team he led for 13 years.

Despite the high stakes of the game, the returning Liverpool great made one point clear in his pre-match press conference: who he believes is the best player on the planet.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has been in incredible form this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.

Gerrard will have to devise a strategy to prevent Liverpool’s number 11 from expanding his lead atop the Premier League scoring rankings.

“Mohamed Salah is without a doubt the best player in the world right now,” Gerrard remarked.

When asked about the possibility of winning at Anfield on Saturday, the Liverpool icon was stern.

“It doesn’t matter,” Gerrard remarked. It makes no difference.

“For me, it doesn’t matter whether I’m on the bus traveling back down the M6 to Birmingham and I’m not the most popular player at Anfield.”

“The noise is for other people to get excited about,” he said.

“It’s all about that” (Villa). It’s all about accumulating points. We make an excellent team. We’ve got some of the best players in the game.

“We’re a threat, and we want to make it as difficult for Liverpool as possible, so we’ll go there to compete and challenge.”