Prior to Liverpool’s exit, Ben Woodburn was compared to Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

According to John Hartson, Ben Woodburn’s loan transfer to Hearts could be the perfect way to kickstart his career.

The midfielder seems set for a six-month term at Tynecastle after impressing for Liverpool in pre-season.

After bursting into the spotlight in 2016 and becoming the Reds’ youngest-ever goalscorer in a league cup quarter-final against Leeds, Woodburn has struggled for form in past loan appearances.

On his debut for Wales, the then-17-year-old scored a late 25-yard winner against Austria less than a year later.

John Hartson told the Daily Record, “At that moment, everyone could see he had a wonderful young talent.”

“However, he’s been a little stalled recently. He returned to Liverpool and never quite got going as well as he’d hoped.”

However, the former Wales striker remains optimistic about the “fantastic” 21-year-potential old’s as he seeks a recall to the national team after missing out on a spot at Euro 2020.

Hearts have started the Scottish Premiership season brilliantly, winning both games and defeating Celtic on the opening day, and Hartson believes Woodburn will help the team progress.

He stated, “He’s versatile and can play center forward, out wide, or as a number 10.”

“He’s got explosive pace, a really excellent football brain, and he’s been at Liverpool since he was a kid, so he’s trained with world-class, international players.

“Getting him for Hearts would be a major coup. Massive.

“Bringing him over here on loan will undoubtedly improve the quality of that Hearts squad. Robbie [Neilson] deserves credit if he can pull this off.

Woodburn’s early promise has been compared to that of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden, and while the Wales international has not yet achieved similar heights, Hartson believes a loan could be precisely what he needs.

“People assumed Ben would be in that category, but while players like [Raheem] Sterling and [Phil] Foden have progressed, Woodburn hasn’t.

“Right now, he needs to work on getting back to that level.

