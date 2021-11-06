Prior to Barcelona’s comeback, Xavi has made his emotions about Liverpool and Sadio Mane obvious.

Barcelona appear to be close to appointing Xavi Hernandez as their new manager, who has previously expressed his disdain for Liverpool.

Following the resignation of Ronald Koeman, Qatar-based club Al Sadd has stated that the former Spain international has expressed a wish to return to Barcelona as their new manager.

While this may not appear to be of much direct importance to Liverpool on the surface, Xavi has always been complimentary of the Reds.

One player in particular attracted the 41-year-eye old’s a little over a year ago.

Since his arrival in 2016, Sadio Mane has established himself as one of the best wide forwards in the world, and has been a key player for Liverpool.

His achievements naturally led to his being connected with some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, including Barcelona.

While these rumors never materialized, Xavi himself speculated on the possibility of Mane joining Barca just last year.

In recent weeks, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, but Xavi has stated that neither would be a suitable match for the Catalan club.

“In open space, Mane and Aubemayang can murder you. Barcelona, on the other hand, requires players who can maneuver in tight places “According to Football365, Xavi noted last year.

“I’m thinking about players who would fit in at Barcelona, which isn’t easy to come by. Samuel Eto’o was fantastic, and Luis Suarez is even better right now.” Xavi has previously spoken about Liverpool, with the soon-to-be Barcelona boss praising Jurgen Klopp in 2019.

Xavi spoke on Klopp’s style and what makes Liverpool so difficult to play against ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019, five months after he began managing in Qatar.

“In 2019, Xavi told FIFA.com, “What sticks out for me with Klopp and Liverpool is their intensity.”

“The high press by the front three who occupy the area between the lines and conduct their pushing there, the intensity they play with both in defense and attack.”

“They’re a difficult team to take down. Physically, they are formidable opponents. They take all of the second balls and work as well.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”