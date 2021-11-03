Prior to Atletico Madrid, the Liverpool star was photographed watching children at an academy.

James Milner has been observed watching Liverpool’s junior players in action in the Champions League, hours before the first-team stars come to the pitch.

On Wednesday afternoon, the young Reds were hosting Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League at their Kirkby facility.

Milner will not play in Jurgen Klopp’s first team’s Champions League match against La Liga champions at Anfield later this evening.

The 35-year-old is presently out with a hamstring injury sustained in Liverpool’s triumph over Manchester United earlier this month.

Despite the fact that Milner is unavailable for selection, he has shown his support for the club’s young players.

Liverpool’s Under-19s beat Atletico 2-0 due to goals from Max Woltman and Jarell Quansah, and the veteran midfielder was spotted watching from the stands.

This isn’t the first time Milner has attended a Liverpool game featuring young players while not participating himself.

He was at Anfield for Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town in February 2020, when they fielded a young team.

Milner was at Deepdale last week as Liverpool defeated Preston North End in the Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

Many fans have called for Milner to stay at Liverpool as a coach when he retires from playing because of his commitment to mentoring future players.

He is currently in his sixth season on Merseyside, having made 258 appearances for the Reds, the most of any team he has ever played for.