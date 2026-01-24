Pride of London! Arsenal Women Celebrate Historic Win Over Chelsea

In a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal Women secured a monumental 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League, marking their first away win at the Blues since 2018. The match, held on Saturday, saw a standout performance from Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey, whose goals sealed the crucial three points for the Gunners.

Celebrations and Milestones

After a dominant display in front of a packed crowd, the players couldn’t hide their joy as they celebrated the win, which not only boosted their title hopes but also showcased their resilience in one of the league’s most challenging fixtures. For Mead, it was a moment to remember as her first-half goal opened the scoring, while Caldentey doubled the advantage with a clinical finish late in the match.

The result was a significant one for Arsenal, who had not triumphed in this fixture for nearly five years. The jubilant scenes that followed the final whistle spoke volumes about the importance of the victory, both for the team’s confidence and for their fans, who reveled in the pride of beating their London rivals once again.

The win is Arsenal’s third consecutive league victory, giving them much-needed momentum as they push towards the upper echelons of the WSL table. For Chelsea, this defeat is a setback as they remain in the hunt for the top spots but will need to regroup after a tough loss on home soil.