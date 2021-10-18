Premier League Teams Could Fall Short In Fiorentina Striker Chase, According To Transfer Rumors

Following indications that he is being pursued by numerous teams, Dusan Vlahovic initially appeared set on staying with ACF Fiorentina.

However, according to recent reports, the Serbian striker has made a decision and will not be remaining at Stadio Artemio Franchi for much longer.

Outlet According to ViolaNews, the 21-year-old Belgian will reject English Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham in favor of Juventus.

The news comes as a major setback for the Reds and Spurs, who had been fighting for the Serbian’s signature.

They also had to compete with rivals like Newcastle United, who are set to spend heavily in the coming transfer window.

Vlahovic’s popularity is understandable. He has a total of 35 goals for Fiorentina, demonstrating his familiarity with the Serie A style of play.

According to Football Italia, the Serbian striker has already reached a deal with Fiorentina, and a move to Juventus is a foregone conclusion.

He would be following in the footsteps of Federico Chiesa, who also turned down a transfer to Juventus from Liverpool.

This news comes after Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone indicated in a previous story here on International Business Times that the Serbian will remain with the team.

The notion that Vlahovic’s contract is due to end in June 2023 was a peculiar component of that article.

Despite the fact that it is still a long way off, I Viola had to act now.

There were supposedly intentions to talk to Vlahovic about extending his contract, but it looks that those preparations have been snuffed out.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs connected to the Serbian, in addition to Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus.

With Vlahovic possibly out of reach, Tottenham and Liverpool’s only option now is to scour the market for other possible targets.

Tottenham is on the lookout for a new striker to complement or replace Harry Kane.

The Reds, on the other hand, are eager to bolster their already-strengthening front line.