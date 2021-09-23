Premier League Teams Can Forget About Making Moves For Bayern Munich Striker, According To Transfer Rumors

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has accomplished a great deal in his football career.

He’s shown what he can do no matter where he goes, so relocating to a different league might not be an issue.

Although rumors of a prospective transfer to the Premier League have surfaced from time to time, the 33-year-old striker is content at Bayern Munich.

After winning the Golden Shoe trophy, though, it appears that Lewandowski has finally put an end to that possibility.

Lewandowski added, “I don’t have to prove myself in another league.” “In the Champions League, I can compete with the best from other leagues.”

He has been connected with a number of English Premier League clubs, including Chelsea. This came up when the Blues’ pursuit of Erling Haaland came to a halt.

Lewandowski’s contract with Der FCB is set to expire in 2023. The Blues were apparently willing to launch a £50 million ($69 million) bid for the Polish striker before his current statements.

All of those plans might not have gone to waste.

For the time being, he appears to be satisfied with his current team, and all transfer speculations around him appear to be just that. Unless anything significant occurs in the next months.

Lewandowski stated, “I am 100 percent concentrated on Bayern Munich; I don’t think about anything else but my club.”

Despite the fact that his contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2023, no extension talks have taken place.

However, based on his recent words, it appears that Der FCB does not need to haste because the Polish striker has no serious suitors.

For Haaland, the situation is different. He is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and a number of clubs are attempting to sign him.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old striker, as previously said.

Der BVB has a deal with Haaland that runs until 2024.

Teams interested in pursuing Haaland seriously will have to pay £68 million ($93 million) next summer.