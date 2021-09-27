Premier League: Solskjaer backs Manchester United’s $94 million signing, saying he’d back him up with a mortgage.

After the missed chance, Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Bruno Fernandes, claiming the Portuguese midfielder is such a good penalty taker that he would “back him” with his “mortgage.”

Last Saturday, the Red Devils earned an extra-time penalty while losing 0-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Fernandes, on the other hand, missed it, resulting in Manchester United’s third competitive defeat of the season. Their previous two defeats were in the Champions League against Young Boys of Switzerland and in the League Cup third round against West Ham United of England.

Despite the missed penalty, Solskjaer has maintained his faith in Fernandes, who has converted so many penalties for the Red Devils since his $94 million arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020.

“It’s all part of the game. He’ll go above and beyond for the club and the team every day of the week. It just doesn’t always go your way. That is a necessary component of the process. It’s a razor-thin line between paradise and hell, and he sadly crossed it today. However, you are aware that Bruno has performed admirably. In a news conference following his side’s 1-0 loss on Saturday, Solskjaer said, “He is such a terrific penalty taker and today you would support him with your mortgage, I would suppose.”

Aston Villa players crowded the referee after his team was awarded a penalty, according to Solskjaer.

“What I didn’t enjoy and didn’t like was the way they tried to influence Bruno by crowding the referee around the penalty spot. It definitely worked for them, which isn’t ideal, but they got the job done,” the Norwegian leader continued.

Manchester United currently boasts enough penalty takers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

In the post-match press conference, Solksjaer was questioned if Ronaldo, rather than his compatriot Fernandes, might have taken the critical penalty kick.

“As I mentioned, Bruno has been outstanding, and Cristiano is certainly the player who has scored the most penalties in England before,” Solskjaer responded. We’ve had a lot of interest, but it’s just a squandered opportunity for us to score a point.”

In a total of 88 games for the Red Devils across all competitions, the 27-year-old has 44 goals and 26 assists. Fernandes has 44 goals, 21 of which have came from penalties.

Manchester United is currently in fourth place with 13 points. Brief News from Washington Newsday.