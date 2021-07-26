Premier League rule changes that will effect Everton and Liverpool include VAR, handball, and subs.

With just over two weeks until the start of the new season, Everton and Liverpool are both continuing their preparations.

After defeating Millonarios on penalties on Sunday night, the Blues completed their preseason campaign by winning the Florida Cup.

A new signing has been made. In normal time, Demarai Gray scored from the penalty spot before Asmir Begovic scored and then saved from his opposite number Juan Moreno to give his team a 10-9 win.

In their third game of their pre-season tour of Austria, the Reds defeated Mainz 1-0 on Friday evening.

Late on, Luca Kilian turned Owen Beck’s cross into his own net to give Jurgen Klopp’s team their first pre-season win.

There are two more pre-season games left for the Blues, while Liverpool has three, two of which will be played at Anfield.

On Saturday, August 14, Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park, while the Reds travel to newly promoted Norwich City on the same day.

And, in advance of the new season, The Washington Newsday has examined the most major regulation changes that will effect top-flight clubs this season.

Fans of both the Blues and the Reds will have to get used to things being different this season, from thicker lines to new handball rules.

When you consider the influence this regulation had on not only Everton and Liverpool, but the Premier League as a whole last season, this is a huge adjustment.

An accidental handball in the build-up to a goal will no longer be considered an offence as a result of the alteration.

“A player is judged to have grown their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a result of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation,” the revised phrasing adds. By putting their hand/arm in this posture, the player risks having their hand/arm hit by the ball, resulting in a penalty.

Furthermore, according to the MEN, the revised rule no longer states that certain poses are intrinsically abnormal (i.e. the omitted language. “Summary ends.”)