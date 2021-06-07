Premier League player of the year is Ruben Dias.

Ruben Dias, a defender for Manchester City, has been named the Premier League’s player of the year for 2020-21.

After joining City from Benfica in September, the 24-year-old Portugal international played a key role in the team’s title-winning season, as well as helping Pep Guardiola’s side win the Carabao Cup and reach the Champions League final.

Dias had 15 clean sheets, 35 interceptions, 24 tackles, 23 blocks, and 135 recoveries in 32 league matches.

He was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association last month, and he is a nominee for Player of the Year by the Professional Footballers’ Association.

